Shared vision for Pacific communities in Palmerston North - Ministry for Pacific Peoples

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 12:04

Palmerston North City Council (PNCC) has shown its dedication to empowering its growing Pacific population by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP).

Secretary for Pacific Peoples and Ministry for Pacific Peoples Chief Executive Laulu Mac Leauanae and PNCC Chief Executive Heather Shotter signed the document highlighting the Council’s aspirations for Pacific people living in the Manawatu region.

Palmerston North is an ethnically diverse city and Pasifika people are a growing proportion of our community, Heather says.

"Tuesday’s signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry for Pacific Peoples indicates our commitment to enhance the wellbeing of our Pasifika community," she adds.

"This aligns with our strategic goals of having a connected and safe community.

"We look forward to working closer with the Ministry and our Pasifika community to enhance their well-being."

Representatives from MPP attended the MoU signing, including Laulu, Deputy Chief Executive, Regional Partnerships Aiolupotea Sina Aiolupotea-Aiono, Chief Advisor, Regional Partnerships Tuaopepe Abba Fidow and Tupu Aotearoa Manager (ManawatÅ«-Whanganui/ Hawkes Bay) Rhia Taonui.

This MoU is an opportunity to work together with the Council in its efforts to support and empower the Pacific communities in the region, Laulu says.

"The Council’s aspirations for Pacific people living in the area align closely with the Ministry’s Pacific Vision and our Lalanga Fou goals to have thriving Pacific languages, cultures and identities; prosperous Pacific communities; resilient and healthy Pacific peoples; and confident, thriving and resilient young Pacific people.

"We share the same aspirations for Pacific people in Palmerston North and around Aotearoa, and we are looking forward to working together with the Council to achieve that vision."

Mayor Grant Smith, Deputy Mayor Tangi Utikere also attended the signing event, along with PNCC Acting General Manager Strategy and Planning David Murphy, Acting Chief Infrastructure Officer Sheryl Bryant, and MÄori Advisor Gene Takarua.