Kerikeri hapu and whanau back boat ramp project

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 15:20

A project that aims to provide public access to a boat ramp and jetty at Rangitoto on the south side of Kerikeri Inlet will go ahead with support from Kerikeri hapÅ« and whanau groups, NgÄti RÄhia, Te Uri-Taniwha and NgÄti Hineira ahi-kaa whanau.

Far North District Council has committed $840,000 for the construction of a sealed access road and parking area at Rangitoto, also known as Windsor Landing, off Kerikeri Inlet Road. The project involves widening a 90m section of Inlet Road opposite the entrance to the carpark, as well as dredging the approach to the boat ramp to make it navigable at low tide. The development will provide public access for the first time to a concrete boat ramp, jetty and floating pontoon originally built by a private developer 18 years ago. It will also address a boat ramp shortage a recent study identified in the Bay of Islands.

NgÄti RÄhia kaumatua and spokesperson, Reuben Heihei, says the project will significantly improve access to the coast. "Increasing access to the moana is important for NgÄti RÄhia and other hapÅ«, especially as this has become more restricted over the years due to development around Kerikeri. The facility at Rangitoto will make it much easier for whanau and all residents on the south side of the Kerikeri Inlet to collect kaimoana."

Mr Heihei says Rangitoto had been used by NgÄti RÄhia and other hapÅ« for generations as a waka launching area. Plans to open up access to the boat ramp for current and future generations are consistent with that history, but have stalled for several years due to concerns that a midden and two fish traps near the development could be damaged. "Heritage NZ and the Environment Court have applied strict management rules around the proposed work. We are satisfied that areas of cultural significance will be protected. Unfortunately, a large area of shell midden was severely damaged in the early 2000s by a private developer. Although that wasn’t deliberate, it has happened and is very disappointing. However, we are satisfied the fish traps are protected and will not be damaged or altered in any way due to the development."

Ngati Hineira kaumatua, Richard Civil, grew up around Kerikeri Inlet. He confirms that kaitiaki will be on hand to monitor the project to ensure management rules are adhered to.

The Council’s commercial company, Far North Holdings Ltd, is managing the project and will begin work in mid-October. It is due for completion early 2021.