Applications open for multi-year community funding - Hamilton City Council

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 15:26

Is supporting the wellbeing of Hamiltonians at the heart of your not-for-profit community group’s activities? You may be eligible for a multi-year operating grant from Hamilton City Council.

Applications are now open for our Multi-Year Community Grants. The grants are for organisations that operate a multi-purpose space available for community use. Funding covers operating costs associated with the space.

Organisations may provide opportunities for the wider community to increase social connection and offer programmes and activities, delivered in the community space, that address the needs of their local community.

Applicants may also be capacity-building organisations of specific communities of place, identity and interest within Hamilton.

Our Multi-Year Community Grant funding round occurs every three years. This funding round closes on 13 November at 5pm. Successful organisations will receive funding for the 2021 to 2024 period, starting next July.

Council has approximately $1M to allocate to community groups.

Eligibility for this fund is highly specific so if you have not previously received a Multi-Year Community Grant, please contact Hamilton City Council’s Funding and Administration Coordinator on 027 808 2990 or by emailing Gary.Ho@hcc.govt.nz to discuss your application and the process.

Organisations will be advised about the outcome of their application in late December.

Find out more about the grant on our Community Funding page.

Click here to apply for a Multi-year Community Grant.