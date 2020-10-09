CODC receives government funding for responsible camping initiatives

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 15:34

The Central Otago District Council has received a grant of $191,800 from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to support the management of responsible camping over the 2020/21 peak season.

This year’s grant from MBIE will be used in partnership with Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) to implement a number of initiatives around Lake Dunstan.

Central Otago District Council Chief Executive Sanchia Jacobs welcomed the support from Central Government.

"This funding enables us to continue to provide facilities like toilets and Wi-Fi, the latter which we use to track numbers of campers and deliver an education programme around responsible camping. The funding enables this all to occur without any extra financial burden to the ratepayer."

This year’s programme will include:

Installation of temporary facilities at several facilities

Provision of portaloos

Continuation of the Wi-Fi service at Bendigo and Lowburn

Vehicle counters at Pinders Pond and the four Lake Dunstan sites (Bendigo, Champagne Gully, Lowburn and Jacksons)

Servicing and maintenance of campsites

Rubbish collection and toilet cleaning

Additional septic tank servicing

Site configuration works to improve site utilisation and encourage appropriate camping and parking behaviour

Education, monitoring and compliance

Responsible camping surveys and data collection

Minor signage upgrades

Education and enforcement patrols

Work on implementing these initiatives is scheduled to commence by 1 November in order to prepare for the peak season.