Northland roundabouts making good progress - NZTA

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 15:42

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says it’s making good progress on three roundabout projects in Northland, with the roundabout on State Highway 10 in Waipapa now open to traffic in temporary form.

"There’s still some work to go, but the roundabout is open to traffic and functioning as it will when completed, so it’s a win-win situation for Waipapa motorists as they get to experience early the benefits the roundabout will bring to their town," says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

There’s a 50kph speed limit through the roundabout work area.

"The roundabout will make it safer for traffic to make turns across the state highway and reduce peak time congestion and queueing on SH10. It will also help to slow state highway traffic through the Waipapa town centre and, along with improved cycling and pedestrian facilities, make the area safer and more accessible."

The permanent roundabout will be formed with kerbstone during asphalt works due to start later this month. There will also be night works to seal State Highway 10. There will be stop/go traffic management during this time.

"The project is going really well, with the roundabout and approaches on track for completion as scheduled by December," says Andrew Thackwray.

The rest of the project, including the Maritime Lane extension and link with Klinac Lane and landscaping, is due to be completed by April 2021.

Motorists will also find new surfaces to drive on at Puketona Junction at the intersection of State Highways 10 and 11. Traffic is now being diverted on to two sealed temporary roads that skirt around the area where the roundabout will be constructed.

A temporary speed limit of 50 kph is in place.

At Kawakawa, there’s also a new alignment in place where a new roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of SH1 and SH11.

The alignment heading into Kawakawa has been moved toward the park to provide a safe working space. Earthworks are under way on the hillside by the road with new stormwater pipes and retaining wall to be installed.

Construction on the roundabout itself will start in early November. Project completion is due in June 2021, allowing for planting and finishing details from April 2021 onwards.

"Waka Kotahi urges motorists to drive with care through all three construction sites. Keep to the temporary speed limits, drive to the conditions and be patient and understanding of the work under way. The safety of our road crews is a priority and we want everyone to get home safely each night," says Andrew Thackwray.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook Auckland: facebook.com/nztaakl

Facebook Northland: facebook.com/nztanorthland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)