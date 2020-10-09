Aspirations for marae in region to be realised

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 15:53

There are 21 marae across Heretaunga and Ahuriri that are set to realise the dreams for their marae with $6 million approved funding through the PGF growth fund for the renovation and refurbishment of Marae.

Matthew Bennett, chair of KohupÄtiki Marae says, "The impact of receiving this funding means that we are able to realise what have only been dreams for us, because whilst we have incredible potential within our marae whÄnau you can’t dig a garden without a shovel,"

The project aims to create re-deployment for vulnerable workers impacted by COVID19 and provide a programme of work for local tradespeople and contractors. The scope of the multiple projects across the 21 Marae will include much needed repairs to water storage, fire safety upgrades, disabled access, landscaping and carpark and driveway maintenance.

"This fund provides the shovel as well as access to the knowledge and resources for us to enhance the legacies that have been given to us and we are grateful to all of the organisations from Government down who are enabling us to move forward." says Mr Bennett.

George Reedy, CEO of Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, who worked with Tania Eden, CEO of Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a OrotÅ« to prepare a collective funding application says, "This fantastic news is the result of a successful collaboration between both Taiwhenua with input and guidance from Te Puni KÅkiri and Hastings District Council, we had a shared vision of uplifting our Marae, and this funding will help to achieve this."

"During lock-down, our marae stood up immediately as places for the community to source kai, firewood and cleaning packs for their homes, the fund acknowledges the importance of our marae as a place for the community to gather" says Mr Reedy.

Nationally, 351 marae will receive funding which totals $96.5 million.