Police appeal for information following arson in Horotiu

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 17:40

Police are asking for the public’s help following an arson that occurred on 9 October at a commercial premises on Great South Road, Horotiu.

At approximately 5.05am on 9 October unknown offender/s forced their way into the secure yard of Resultz Group NZ Ltd on Great South Rd.

The offenders have then forced their way into two separate Ford Transit company vans parked within the premises by smashing the vehicle windows.

Fires have then been intentionally lit in both company vans, causing extensive damage.

Huntly Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious, or seen anyone in the area around 4.30am - 5.00am on Friday 9 October.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Huntly Police on 07 828 7560 and quote file number 201009/2331.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.