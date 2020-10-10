Christchurch Powerball player scores $5.5 million

Saturday, 10 October, 2020 - 20:45

A lucky Powerball player from Christchurch will be living the dream after taking home $5.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch and is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Powerball is on a winning streak, with 24 winners becoming overnight multi-millionaires so far this year.

"It’s amazing how many lives have changed overnight with Powerball this year! In 2019 we had 16 Powerball winners who experienced the joy of winning big, this year we’re already up to 24 and there’s still a few months to go," said Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

One other Lotto player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Countdown Beachlands in Auckland.

Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Beachlands should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19