Serious crash at Hairini

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Ohauiti Road, Hairini.
Police were called about 11.35am.
Initial reports suggest one person may have been seriously injured.
Traffic management is in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.
