Arrest for shots fired at Hamilton vehicles

Sunday, 11 October, 2020 - 13:35

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a series of incidents where eight vehicles were shot in rural Hamilton.

The man was arrested today and charged with eight counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and eight of intentional damage.

The most recent incident occurred on Friday 17 July, when multiple moving vehicles were shot at in the Raynes Road, Rukuhia area.

Two similar incidents occurred in the same area on 6 June and 19 June.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

Police would like to thank all those who responded to the Police Ten 7 appeal or provided information that led to today’s arrest.

The man is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court on Friday 16 October.