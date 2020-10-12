Consultation on rates changes opens today - Napier Council

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 10:24

Many changes have taken place in Napier since the 1989 amalgamation with Hawke’s Bay County Council. But certain parts of Napier’s rating system haven’t changed since then.

To address this, Napier City Council is asking the community about what it thinks of its proposed rates changes. The proposed changes will affect the rates assessed on each individual property in Napier.

"The way properties are rated no longer reflects our city’s current residential, commercial and rural zones," says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

"The purpose of our proposals is to ensure simplicity and consistency for all Napier ratepayers. It’s about making sure that similar properties pay similar rates. It doesn’t affect the total amount of rates collected by NCC."

The proposals will also ensure that Council’s activities are funded in a way that best reflects how they are used. For example, to what extent should services be funded through General Rates compared with user pays?

The proposals have been considered over ten workshops, where Councillors engaged in debate and review. Taking into account Councillor feedback, numerous revisions were made by council officers over the last 12 months to develop the proposed amendments and how they may impact rates.

If the proposed changes are adopted, most ratepayers would likely see a slight decrease in their rates. Properties that were previously part of Hawke’s Bay County Council, prior to the 1989 merger, will likely see an increase. These ratepayers will be contacted directly by letter about the proposals.

A series of public meetings will be held in mid to late October where people can find out more and ask questions. Details of these meetings are on www.sayitnapier.nz, or call NCC’s Customer Service Centre on 835 7579 for dates and venues.

"These proposals are going to affect every ratepayer, as well as everyone who uses our facilities. So we want to hear from as many people as possible," says Mayor Wise.

To take part in the consultation, visit www.sayitnapier.nz or collect a submission form from NCC’s Customer Service Centre or one of the libraries.

The consultation closes at 12 noon on Sunday 15 November.