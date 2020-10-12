Temperatures and weather yo-yo through the week

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 11:14

MetService is forecasting a week of fluctuating weather conditions, as brief but intense weather systems periodically move up New Zealand over the coming days.

MetService Meteorologist, Angus Hines says, "If you didn’t get rained on during the commute to school or work on Monday, then there’s a good chance you will on the way home; the majority of Aotearoa is expecting precipitation at some stage today. The heaviest falls will be in the central North Island, especially the high terrain, and MetService has issued several Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches for those areas. People located in the inland South Island, from Aoraki northwards, may hear a rumble of thunder this afternoon and evening as well."

Weather conditions slowly bounce back on Tuesday, as Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin should all have a dry afternoon once the morning rain clears. There is an excess of low level moisture in the atmosphere this week, so even the spells of dry weather are likely to be accompanied by largely cloudy skies.

"The settled conditions are short-lived for many of us. A cold change hurries northwards on Wednesday, travelling all the way from Southland to Gisborne throughout the day bringing cold and showery weather with it. " adds Hines.

The cooler temperature and wet weather act in harmony to lower the snow level to around 600m for much of the South Island. For urban areas, maximum temperatures will run well below average in the wake of this front; Wellington tops out at 10C on Thursday (5C below average) and Hasting could be a whopping 7C below their October mean on the same day.

The cycle looks to repeat at the end of the week, with most of the nation to receive some fine and settled weather on Thursday afternoon while the next cold change is poised ominously to the south - ready to make an impact from Friday onwards.