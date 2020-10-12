Waikato spotlight on motorcycle safety this month

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 11:56

October is New Zealand Motorcycle Awareness Month and Hamilton City Council is reminding road users to keep an eye out for motorcyclists on our city’s roads.

"With daylight savings beginning and spring on its way, it signals the start of the motorcycling season," says Council’s Road Safety Coordinator Chris Power.

"Whether you ride a bike or drive a car, everyone plays a part in motorcycle safety."

The cost of motorcycle accidents in New Zealand topped $100 million for the first time in 2018, according to ACC data. In recent years, ACC’s motorcycle accident claims have jumped by an average of 24% from September to October.

Motorcyclists made up 16% of all road deaths in 2019, this is up from 14% in 2018, while accounting for just 3% of total road users.

"With 19 accidents involving motorcycles in Hamilton so far this year, and over 100 Waikato-wide, we are committed to looking out for motorcyclists as well as providing training for our two-wheeled friends," says Power.

"Data shows that riders who have completed a training course are 27% less likely to make a crash-related claim. If something does happen out on the road, appropriate training could be the difference between walking away or sustaining an injury, or worse."

Hamilton City Council have teamed up with Waikato District Council and Waipa District Council to provide free motorcycle training courses.

This aligns with the focus of Motorcycle Awareness Month 2020, which this year is encouraging riders to refresh their skills and check their gear and bike as they get back out on the roads.

The courses are coming up on the weekend of 17 and 18 October and the weekend of 21 and 22 November for anyone interested in improving their riding skills. Contact 0800 237 623 for more information.

Having the right gear can also make a big difference. You can see if yours is up to scratch by visiting motocap.co.nz.

"You can also pop into the Council building in Garden Place and see if we can help you with some motorcycle safety resources to help keep you safe out there," says Power.

"And finally, just to reinforce the motorcycle messaging that is currently on display around our city’s roads, remember to always look twice, you really might just save a life."