Tokaanu crash victim named

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died following a serious crash on SH41 at Tokaanu, near Turangi on 3 October.
He was 25-year-old Malachi Te Turi Wharepapa Kuru from Turangi.
Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
