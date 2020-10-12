Tokaanu crash victim named

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 12:25

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died following a serious crash on SH41 at Tokaanu, near Turangi on 3 October.

He was 25-year-old Malachi Te Turi Wharepapa Kuru from Turangi.

Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.