Launch of new magazine on Fiji's 50th Independence Day Anniversary

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 14:33

We have a new monthly magazine - FIJI DYNAMICS http://fijidynamics.online

FIJI DYNAMICS first edition is being launched today as part of Fiji's 50th Independence Day Anniversary - today 10th October 2020 - Fiji Day.

The FIJI DYNAMICS team is made up of senior Fiji journalists and media personalities, who now live and work in Aotearoa-New Zealand.

FIJI DYNAMICS aim is to help inspire and further enhance the rich diversity of our multi-cultural communities.

Rachael Mario, from the Whānau Community Centre, is thrilled at the prospect of having a place for community groups to share their stories, "By promoting our views, identity and culture, ths magazine will unite our communities, and help inspire our youth".

"The new magazine reflects and defines the Fiji community", Mario added, "and this being Fiji's 50th anniversary of independence, and also Fijian Language week, makes this even more special".

We hope you enjoy FIJI DYNAMICS.