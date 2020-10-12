'UNZ welcomes announcement on international students'

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 15:45

Universities New Zealand welcomes the Government’s announcement that a limited number of international students will soon be permitted to return to New Zealand to continue their studies.

"Prioritising PHD and Masters students who are already committed to studying in New Zealand is a sensible first step to bringing our international students back," says UNZ Chief Executive Chris Whelan.

Students selected to return to their studies in New Zealand will be those with practical components to their degrees, which they must be here in the country to complete. They will be required to go through the MIQ process, as for all others entering the country.

"We look forward to extending this as soon as possible to all our international students who remain overseas," says Whelan.

"We commend the Government for recognising the contribution these students make to New Zealand and the vital part they play in the university communities they are part of."