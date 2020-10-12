Tickets on sale now for the Whitianga Summer Concert

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 16:47

Next year will see five incredible artists taking to the stage at the Whitianga Summer Concert in January - Gin Wigmore, The Angels, Dragon, Pseudo Echo and Mi-Sex.

"As a council we’ve been extremely supportive of the Greenstone organisers Dean and Amanda Calvert, who’ve had some tense times with COVID and potential impact on whether the concerts would go ahead," says Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie.

"We get around 17,000 people to our Whitianga event and it’s a real drawcard for our domestic tourism and local economy," says Mayor Sandra.

With 11 years of history, Greenstone Entertainment CEO, Amanda Calvert says of today’s announcement: "After what’s been a turbulent year, Greenstone Entertainment and our artists are excited about the opportunity to deliver what will be the best outdoor live music festival event in the summer of 2021. Nothing beats a world-class live music experience for everyone’s health and well-being."

"Staying true to everything we know and love about the Summer Concert Tour, we’ll be bringing some of the best of classic rock to our stunning New Zealand summer holiday locations of Queenstown, Taupo and Whitianga in January 2021. It’s also our way of supporting our home towns and local communities. We’re very appreciative of everything they give to the event, and are proud that the Summer Concert Tour generates millions of dollars of economic benefit to the regions each year," she says.

Vodafone pre-sale tickets go on sale from 9am Tuesday 13 October through to Thursday 15 October.

Vodafone New Zealand customers go to Vodafone.co.nz/music for more info

Greenstone - Concert Club member sale - from 7am Thursday 15 October - 7am Monday 19 October.

Local tickets will be on sale from 7am Thursday 15 October and General Sale tickets on sale from 7am Monday 19 October.

For any further ticketing information see the Greenstone Entertainment website.

New venue for Whitianga summer concert from 2022

From 2022 the Whitianga summer concert will be held on a new venue - on a section of council reserve known as the Sherriff Block.

The new concert venue sees Greenstone Entertainment being able to commit to another 10 years of bringing international performers to the Coromandel.

"We are pleased that the Summer Concert will remain in Whitianga. The new venue on the Council land at the Sheriff block gives security for the summer concert into the future which is exciting for local businesses and concert goers." says Rekha Percival, Chair, Mercury Bay Community Board.

The Sherriff Block is 28ha block of public land on the outskirts of Whitianga. A concert venue is one activity that the area is being used for. Our Council is currently developing a concept plan for the entire site, taking into consideration all of the expressions of interest for the use of it. Once an overall concept plan is completed, this will be shared with our communities.