Serious Crash on Marne Road in Papakura

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 23:05

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Marne Road in Papakura.

Police were alerted to the collision just before 10.30pm.

Initial indications are a person has been seriously injured.

Cordons are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

