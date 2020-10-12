Serious Crash on Marne Road in Papakura

|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Marne Road in Papakura.
Police were alerted to the collision just before 10.30pm.
Initial indications are a person has been seriously injured.
Cordons are in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
