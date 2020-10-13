Homicide investigation in Naenae

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 07:05

A homicide investigation has been launched following the unexplained death of a man in Lower Hutt overnight.

Police were called to a report of an assault at an address on Burke Grove, Naenae shortly before 11pm.

Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A scene guard is in place and a scene examination will continue this morning.

Police are making enquiries and are speaking to a number of people to establish the circumstances.

We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to members of the public.

If anyone has any information which may be of assistance to Police, please call 105 quoting P044012346.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.