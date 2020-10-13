Eight America's Cup FanZones for the Far North - council

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 12:01

America’s Cup fans keen to watch high-speed yachting action live on the big screen will be spoiled for choice in the Far North with eight venues named as official FanZones.

Earlier this year Far North District Council was asked by official America’s Cup organiser, America’s Cup Events, to host FanZones during the March 2021 races. Recognising the potential for local community involvement, the Council extended the offer to Far North community groups. They were encouraged to nominate their own venues as FanZones and to put their own stamp on the event.

Far North Mayor John Carter says America’s Cup Events was initially surprised by the Council’s approach, but saw that directly involving communities could galvanise participation in the cup.

"We encouraged communities to ‘own their zone’ and to use the races as a fundraising opportunity for their own projects. I think the America’s Cup organisers and our communities recognised that this approach would benefit each of them."

To be accredited as an official FanZone, a venue must have capacity for at least 100 people, have a fast and reliable internet connection, and be able to show the America’s Cup races on a big screen. FanZones may be visited by teams and sponsors during promotions and news media may also be keen to show audiences supporting the America’s Cup at local venues.

FanZones in the Far North will be hosted by Mangonui Cruising Club, Waipapa Business Association (co-hosted by Waipapa Lions), The Turner Centre (Kerikeri), Business Paihia, Opua Cruising Club, The Duke Tavern (Russell), Explore Group (Otehei Bay, Urupukapuka Island) and the Towai/Maromaku Residents and Ratepayers Association.

Kerry Gelmi, one of the organisers of the Towai bid, admits their FanZone will be the odd one out. "While we have a proud sporting history, we are completely landlocked, and we don’t have a strong connection to sailing or the America’s Cup. But that is our point of difference and we aim to make the most of it to create a unique cup experience."

She says the Towai Hall FanZone will raise money for the settlement’s church, hall and the historic cemetery. "Towai was once a busy community with flax mills and the railway running through. The first burials in the cemetery were in 1899. The community is keen to preserve this early history."

Ms Gelmi says dates for the Towai FanZone are still being finalised, but the venue will definitely operate on race days that coincide with the Towai Makers Market, due to be launched on 8 November at Towai Hall. She says the market will run on the second Sunday of each month from 2-6pm. "Our aim is for the market to become a significant local attraction that promotes the work of local artisans. Combining market day with America’s Cup races will be part of our unique FanZone experience."

The 36th America’s Cup will be held in Auckland and runs between 6 and 21 March. Racing is scheduled to run every two days. The defending team, Emirates Team New Zealand, will race against the winner of the Prada Cup. The first team to score seven points wins the America’s Cup.