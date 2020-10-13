Have your say in the battle for how each ratepayer dollar is invested - NPDC

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 13:22

From fixing our ageing water infrastructure to partially funding a multi-sport and recreation hub to the response to Covid-19 and the climate challenge, thousands of residents have given their feedback about the big issues facing the district as part of NPDC’s Top 10 KÅrero.

Now NPDC wants to know what else residents think should be in the spotlight or if there are any fresh ideas for next year’s 10-year plan, looking at how $2 billion in public funds should be spent and what big work programmes are in or out.

Cr Harry Duynhoven it’s been good to hear from residents about what the priorities should be.

"We’re Building a Lifestyle Capital and it’s great to have received thousands of public responses on what should be included in our draft 10 year plan. It shows residents care about our home and what its future looks like. Public feedbacks shapes our thinking on how we can make our special corner of Aotearoa an even better place to live, work and visit," says Cr Duynhoven. "If you’ve got some bright ideas then don’t keep them to yourself, we really want to hear from you about what we should be prioritising." The Top 10 KÅrero topics for feedback were:

Water infrastructure replacements

Zero Waste rubbish collection

Tracks and trails

Covid-19 response

Thriving towns and cities

Climate response

Let’s KÅrero - more tools to get public feedback

A marina at Breakwater Bay

A multi-sport and recreation hub

Water meters as part of a broader savings plan.

Your feedback helps us to decide what’s in our proposed 10 year plan which goes out for public feedback at the end of summer next year before it is finalised in June.

To tell us what else you think, head to newplymouthnz.com/TopTen. Those who give feedback will go into the draw to win an iPhone 11.