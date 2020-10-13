Body located at Muriwai Beach identified - NZ Police

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 14:00

Police can confirm that the body located at Muriwai Beach is that of Lianpeng Liang, 43, from Mt Roskill.

Mr Liang went missing after falling into the water while fishing on 5th October, 2020, near Kauwahaia Island.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

Police's thoughts and sympathies are with his family.