'Bay of Plenty police disappointed by results of road policing operation'

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 15:00

Please attribute to Sergeant Mark Holmes, Prevention - Bay of Plenty:

Police are disappointed by the results of a road policing operation focused on impaired drivers in the Eastern Bay of Plenty roads over the weekend.

During the operation Police apprehended 42 impaired drivers.

"This is an alarmingly high number and Police are concerned that people are putting themselves and others at risk," said Sergant Mark Holmes, Bay of Plenty.

"A large number of those arrested were travelling along the State Highways.

In one instance a driver who was travelling from Gisborne to Tauranga had a breath alcohol reading that far exceeded the limit.

As did another driver who was travelling to Northland.

Six drivers have had their vehicles impounded.

The legal alcohol limit for a fully licensed driver over 20 is 250mcg per litre of breath.

It's zero limit for those under 20.

"No one should ever get behind a wheel when they are impaired by drugs or alcohol, and no one should get in a vehicle with a driver who is in that state either.

It’s not worth risking your life.

When you’re making your plans for going out, make sure they include how you’re getting home.

Be realistic - if you think you may end up drinking, don’t drive.

"Plan ahead and get a ride from your family or mates, catch a bus, share a cab with friends, or nominate a sober driver for the night.

Getting home safely is more important than worrying about a cab fare."

Bay of Plenty Police will continue to be out in force on our roads to ensure everyone gets the message about road safety.