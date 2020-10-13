Urgent Response Fund failing to deliver urgency, responses or funds - ECC

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 16:15

12 October 2020

Hon Chris Hipkins

Minister of Education

Parliament Buildings

Wellington

Via e-mail chris.hipkins@parliament.govt.nz

Dear Chris,

I’m writing to let you know about our members’ experience when applying to the Urgent Response Fund, and recommend an alternative approach that would improve its transparency and effectiveness.

To summarise the feedback from our members, their concerns are:

- Lack of clarity on why applications are approved or rejected, making re-applying difficult

- Inconsistent approach between regions

- Resources taken up with time consuming approval boards

- Differing criteria for approval between schools and early learning

We are worried the fund, designed to last through to mid 2021, could be empty before early learning centres have had a fair chance to apply. Our recommendation is to:

- Pause the current funding process

- Set a nationwide deadline for applications

- Review all applications in one hit, clearly setting out distribution, sector balance, decision making criteria and prioritising needs to address across New Zealand

- Make applications, results and next steps publicly available to ensure transparency

Criteria for assessing applications could include:

- Sustained improvement in attendance

- Strengthening learning engagement

- Promoting children’s well being

- Time to implement and deliver results

- Capability of service or cluster to deliver

- Track record of delivering quality

This model could be applied to either the remainder of the URF resources, or distributed in multiple chunks.

We welcome the fund being made available at a challenging time for us all, but have reservations about the time it takes to apply and the distribution of resources. We feel it’s time to review progress to ensure the fund is doing what was intended. We’re happy to discuss any of these issues with you or the team.

Yours sincerely,

Peter Reynolds

Chief Executive Officer