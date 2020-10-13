Fake news is frustrating for everyone - Hamilton City Council

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 16:23

Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Richard Briggs says he is disappointed and frustrated by a story screened on Seven Sharp last night which incorrectly indicated construction for a new road was imminent at the Shaw’s Bird Park.

The story included multiple references to ‘diggers’ being on their way, images of equipment, and references to ‘heavy machinery’ entering the property in the next day or two. It also included statements from the property owners asking for the public to contact the Council.

As a result, Council received phone calls, comments and emails from people concerned about the situation.

"It’s not true," Mr Briggs said.

"There are no imminent diggers. There are no plans for immediate construction on this site. Claims that Council is about to send construction equipment onto the Shaw property without consultation are fake news.

"Council is working through an Environment Court mediation process with the Shaws which is continuing. This process is not yet complete.

"The machinery pictured in the story was soil-testing equipment preparing for testing on two properties owned by Hamilton City Council near the Shaw property. The Shaws knew what this equipment was for because we agreed access to a neighbouring property with them a week ago."

Mr Briggs says it is frustrating Council was not given the opportunity to address the claims made before the story ran.

"Seven Sharp told Council late in the afternoon that a story was happening but despite several requests did not advise us of the thrust of the story. This meant we had no way of responding or clarifying the actual situation.

"Understandably, people were upset over the story, and we are working to respond to those who contacted us. There’s also been a lot of social media comments, and unfortunately the false claims have been shared widely. It’s a situation that could have been avoided with some simple fact-checking. We have formally complained to Seven Sharp and requested they assist in clarifying the situation," Mr Briggs says.

Part of the Shaw property is in the designation for a new east-west road as part of the Council’s development of a new neighbourhood in Peacocke. An east-west connection was part of a structure plan in 2007 and a three-year planning process settled on the final roading layout for the entire area in 2014.

The Shaws were fully involved in both processes and were involved in the submission process with the Council as the designation was developed. The agreed route for the road crosses two sections of the property and avoids the majority of the ponds and planting.

As well as roads, pipes and networks for cycling and walking, the Council is also investing in the environment. In fact, Peacocke is the city’s biggest-ever environmental spend.

Gully restoration, wetlands, habitants for native species, more than 100,000 new trees and plants are either planned or already under way. Bat research funded by the Council as part of the project has produced nationally-recognised new information.

When complete, Hamilton City Council’s Peacocke programme will deliver an attractive and sustainable new neighbourhood for almost 20,000 people.