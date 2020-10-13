Building fire on Dundas Road, Sanson - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are currently in attendance at a large building fire on Dundas Road, Sanson.
Police were notified of the fire at 5:15pm
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, diversions are likely.
Traffic will be impacted and the roads surrounding Dundas Road are likely to be closed for some time.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice