Fundraising concert for Ohau

Hopetoun Brown and the Genius of Finn Scholes are performing a fundraising concert this Tuesday for the Ohau Mayoral Relief Fund. With the devasting news of fire in the valley, the timing for this concert was the catalyst for using this as an opportunity to support this small but hard-hit community.

The business community have been hugely supportive in their contributions to some epic raffle packages. Raffle tickets are on sale at the Opera House. There is an Adventure Pack, Pamper Pack, Night Away Pack and Gourmet pack - these will be selling for $10 a ticket.

Funds from the concert and raffles will go to the Mayoral Relief Fund. Mayor Gary Kircher is fully supportive and appreciative of this fundraising event.

Complimentary tickets for support and emergency workers are available, so we hope that they can take some time away and transport themselves to an evening that will uplift the spirits. A light supper will be provided after the concert, which will be a wonderful way to bring our community together to end the evening.

Hopetoun Brown and the genius of Finn Scholes bring vibrant foot stomping music to the stage and will leave you feeling uplifted - a certain tonic for anyone needing to export themselves to a good space. The trio bring trombones, saxophones, tubas, tambourines, a Rhodes electric piano and a full-size concert vibraphone to the stage, which will be constantly pulsing with lead singer Tim Stewart's legendary stomp.