'12 Auckland secondary schools and University of Waikato launch qualification'

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 - 09:29

Waikato University and a group of 12 Auckland Secondary Schools are launching an exciting and innovative way of educating student teachers in 2021.

The Auckland schools have been working with the University of Waikato to develop a new teacher education model to support career changers and top graduates to become teachers.

The coalition of 12 Auckland schools include a range of co-ed, single sex, public and independent schools.

Spokesperson for the Coalition, Headmaster of Westlake Boys David Ferguson says, "Significantly, this new graduate qualification will see student teachers being based mostly at one school for the academic year and still experiencing a diverse range of school settings.

We are really excited about this new model of teacher education. It not only enables student teachers to be fully immersed in a school-based environment, but also provides them with access to mentoring from specialist teachers in their chosen subject area."

In addition to their regular teacher education programme, each of the twelve schools involved will also host a full day of professional learning and development for the cohort of students.

"We see this as a positive addition to the current University based teacher education models and will look to roll out this new initiative with Waikato University to other interested schools in the future," he said.

Waikato University Pro Vice-Chancellor of Education, Professor Don Klinger, says "Waikato University is always looking to find new ways to open doors to this amazing profession. We are delighted to be working in partnership with these schools to attract future teachers and address critical teacher shortages in our secondary schools. This unique opportunity uses our recently approved graduate and post-graduate diploma programmes. It provides an enriched school context for a cohort of students to be immersed in while completing their teacher education programme."

David Ferguson adds, "Each school is looking to attract one to three students in 2021. Programme course content for the student teachers will be delivered online and remotely by the University of Waikato. Students successfully completing the qualification will gain a post-graduate or post-graduate diploma in teaching at the end of 2021. The individual schools will pay their course fees.