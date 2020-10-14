Speed limits to change across Queenstown Lakes District

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 - 09:35

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is introducing further speed limit changes across the district following the adoption of a revised Speed Limit Bylaw on 8 August 2019.

While a number of speed limit changes have already been introduced around WÄnaka, in Arthurs Point and Arrowtown, the upcoming changes will primarily affect urban areas including Albert Town, WÄnaka, Cardrona Village, Glenorchy, Lake HÄwea, Shotover Country, Lakes Hayes Estate, Quail Rise, Queenstown Hill, Frankton, Queenstown and Kingston.

The changes will see speed limits in urban areas change from 50 km/h to 40 km/h. Work to install new signage began on 6 October and is scheduled to last until 21 November as follows:

- Albert Town: 6 October to 8 October

- WÄnaka: 9 October to 19 October

- Lake HÄwea: 20 October to 21 October

- Luggate: 22 October

- Cardrona: 23 October

- Glenorchy: 24 October to 25 October

- Shotover Country, Lake Hayes and Quail Rise: 26 October to 27 October

- Frankton: 28 October to 5 November - Queenstown: 6 November to 20 November

- Kingston: 21 November

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure, Peter Hansby, reminded drivers to keep an eye out for the changes as they appeared across the district.

"Reducing the speeds in these areas will make a big difference in improving the safety of our roads for all users such as school children, pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders, heavy vehicles, commuters and visitors.

"Please take care and stay alert wherever you’re driving. Make sure you’re checking signs and driving to the correct speed limit," he said.

A full list of speed limit changes can be found here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/media/ouvhhkf2/2c-

attachment-c-permanent-speed-limit-changes-recommended-by-the-hearings-panel.pdf