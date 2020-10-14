New animal pound build ahead of schedule - Whanganui District Council

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 - 10:16

Construction of Whanganui District Council’s new animal pound at Airport Road is proceeding ahead of schedule after work began in mid-June following the move down in national COVID-19 alert levels.

The council’s Compliance Operations Manager, Warrick Zander, says, "The new pound is designed to comply with the national codes of animal welfare, and continues the proactive approach we’ve been taking to animal compliance and education."

Upgraded kennels and secure treatment cages at the new facility will provide a safer and kinder working environment for both the council’s Animal Management Officers and the animals being cared for. The facility will also be able to shelter other impounded animals (such as chickens, lambs and goats) on a temporary basis under relevant animal welfare regulations.

Each of the pound’s 47 dog kennels will have auto-fed water stations and raised fold-out beds, and two large run areas - one grassed - will be available for exercise. The kennel area also features a UV-resistant roof with acoustic properties designed to mitigate noise. A modern food preparation and laundry area will complete the new kennels.

Security for Animal Management field staff and vehicles entering the kennel area will also be greatly improved via a sally port (controlled access between two automatic gates), and improved interaction with the community through visits to the new pound is also planned.

A notable feature of the new pound is a dedicated education room in the main building. This area will allow the council to continue its promotion of responsible dog ownership to the Whanganui community with in-person and video presentations.

"Education on responsible dog ownership is key for increased safety around dogs in our community," Warrick Zander says. "The new classroom format will be an enjoyable and effective way to introduce the best-practice information the council wants all dog owners to know."

The new animal pound is expected to be completed and operational in late November 2020.