Massey student to co-lead national Maori student body

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 - 15:12

Nkhaya Paulsen-More

"Don’t be afraid you’re not MÄori enough." That’s the message from the new Tumuaki Takirua (co-presdient) of Te Mana Äkonga (National MÄori Students Association) for 2021. Nkhaya Paulsen-More (NgÄti Maru (Hauraki), NgÄruahine, NgÄti PÅ«kenga) has been elected by the national body alongside Renata White (TÄ«tahi Ki Tua) from AUT.

Ms Paulsen-More is the current president of Te Waka o NgÄ Akonga MÄori (Albany MÄori Students Association) and is in her final semester at Massey, completing a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in Creative Writing. Next year she intends moving into a Master of Arts in Creative Writing.

She says there are a lot of tauira MÄori who feel they’re not MÄori enough to be part of MÄori organisations within Universities. "They’re worried because they don’t know the reo or tikanga, and don’t know anything about te ao MÄori. I was in the exact same position at the beginning of 2019. I didn’t know anything!" Ms Paulsen-More says her decision to go along to a MÄori student campus event run by Te Rau Tauawhi (MÄori Student Support Centre) changed everything.

"I went to a Kai and KÅrero event and thought - what is this? Now

I’m standing here in a position where people trust me enough to co-lead a national body of MÄori students, so there is no such thing as MÄori enough."

Ms Paulsen-More is passionate about ensuring the voice of tauira MÄori is heard: "I want to see more tauira MÄori engagement at the higher levels of tertiary institutions, such as academic boards.

"I want to ensure there’s a place for MÄori students and that they’re not excluded from the kÅrero that happens in higher echelons." She says, "At the moment our inclusion depends on whether senior leadership teams ask us in and I think we should be there by right."

She says the role of Te Mana Äkonga to advocate for tauira MÄori has never been more important with the impacts of COVID-19 hitting students hard. Ms Paulsen-More says there were many who couldn’t access hardship grants and were thinking of dropping out of study because it was easier to get a wage subsidy than a hardship grant from a university. "I think if you’re a tertiary student your university or institute should be taking care of you."

Recent media discussion around racism in tertiary institutions came as no surprise to Ms Paulsen-More who says the MÄori student associations have dealt with many examples. She’s keen to ensure they continue to advocate for students and spotlight situations where tuaira MÄori are being disadvantaged.

She also feels the institutions have a responsibility to ensure tauira MÄori can sustain their cultural identity. "They need to ensure students can be involved in tikanga and te ao MÄori and not feel that they’re alone." She says her journey is an example of the huge benefits that can come from forging those cultural connections.

