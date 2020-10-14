Massey student to co-lead national Maori student body

|
[ login or create an account ]
Nkhaya Paulsen-More
"Don’t be afraid you’re not MÄori enough." That’s the message from the new Tumuaki Takirua (co-presdient) of Te Mana Äkonga (National MÄori Students Association) for 2021. Nkhaya Paulsen-More (NgÄti Maru (Hauraki), NgÄruahine, NgÄti PÅ«kenga) has been elected by the national body alongside Renata White (TÄ«tahi Ki Tua) from AUT.
Ms Paulsen-More is the current president of Te Waka o NgÄ Akonga MÄori (Albany MÄori Students Association) and is in her final semester at Massey, completing a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in Creative Writing. Next year she intends moving into a Master of Arts in Creative Writing.
She says there are a lot of tauira MÄori who feel they’re not MÄori enough to be part of MÄori organisations within Universities. "They’re worried because they don’t know the reo or tikanga, and don’t know anything about te ao MÄori. I was in the exact same position at the beginning of 2019. I didn’t know anything!" Ms Paulsen-More says her decision to go along to a MÄori student campus event run by Te Rau Tauawhi (MÄori Student Support Centre) changed everything.
"I went to a Kai and KÅrero event and thought - what is this? Now
I’m standing here in a position where people trust me enough to co-lead a national body of MÄori students, so there is no such thing as MÄori enough."
Ms Paulsen-More is passionate about ensuring the voice of tauira MÄori is heard: "I want to see more tauira MÄori engagement at the higher levels of tertiary institutions, such as academic boards.
"I want to ensure there’s a place for MÄori students and that they’re not excluded from the kÅrero that happens in higher echelons." She says, "At the moment our inclusion depends on whether senior leadership teams ask us in and I think we should be there by right."
She says the role of Te Mana Äkonga to advocate for tauira MÄori has never been more important with the impacts of COVID-19 hitting students hard. Ms Paulsen-More says there were many who couldn’t access hardship grants and were thinking of dropping out of study because it was easier to get a wage subsidy than a hardship grant from a university. "I think if you’re a tertiary student your university or institute should be taking care of you."
Recent media discussion around racism in tertiary institutions came as no surprise to Ms Paulsen-More who says the MÄori student associations have dealt with many examples. She’s keen to ensure they continue to advocate for students and spotlight situations where tuaira MÄori are being disadvantaged.
She also feels the institutions have a responsibility to ensure tauira MÄori can sustain their cultural identity. "They need to ensure students can be involved in tikanga and te ao MÄori and not feel that they’re alone." She says her journey is an example of the huge benefits that can come from forging those cultural connections.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice