Night works restart on city streets - Gisborne District Council

Overnight repair works will take place on the following roads from 6pm to 6am:
Friday 16 October - Wellington Street between Gladstone Rd and Aberdeen Rd
Friday 16 to Wednesday 21 October - Lytton Road between Manuka St and Parkinson St
Wednesday 21 October - Childers and Lytton Road roundabout
Wednesday 21 to Thursday 22 October - Gladstone Road between Lytton Rd and Campion Rd
Thursday 22 to Wednesday 28 October - Grey Street between Palmerston Rd and Taruheru River
Wednesday 28 October - Lowe Street between Childers Rd and Gladstone Rd
Wednesday 28 to Friday 30 October - Ormond Road between Dalrymple Rd and Ruru Ave
Friday 30 to Monday 2 November - Ormond Road between Esplanade and Fitzherbert St
Monday 2 November - Childers Road between Grey St and Customhouse St
Monday 2 to Tuesday 3 November - Gladstone Road between Lytton Rd and Stanley Rd
Tuesday 3 to Wednesday 4 November - Stanley Road between Innes St and Awapuni Rd
Night works have become a regular feature on the busy city road repair schedule this year, which offer a safer and more productive work environment for contractors and less disruption for all road users.
Stop/go traffic management will be in place during these works. Letters are being delivered to residents, who may experience noise disruption overnight as contractors move through sections of road.
These works are funded by the NZ Government’s Provincial Growth Fund, to improve the region’s local road network, support the local economy and create quality employment opportunities for the people of te TairÄwhiti.
Council has invested over $34m of Provincial Growth Funds into TairÄwhiti local roads since May 2019, with a further $20m of projects to be completed before the end of this year.
These works are weather dependent. For updates on Council road works, see www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information.
