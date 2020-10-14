One lucky Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 - 21:03

A lucky Lotto player will be celebrating after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from the Tasman District.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19