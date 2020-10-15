'Dutch Parliament moves towards allowing euthanasia for children under 12'

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 06:39

Today the National Review reported the Netherlands is likely to make euthanasia legal for terminally-ill children aged between one and 12 after the coalition government backed the move.

"As New Zealanders head to the voting booths we must consider what has happened overseas in countries that have legalised euthanasia. This is not a theoretical "slippery slope" argument, it is already happening. We need to seriously consider what future we want for our children and grandchildren" says Votesafe.nz Campaign Manager, Henoch Kloosterboer.

The Netherlands and neighbouring Belgium became the first countries in the world to legalise euthanasia in 2002. Since then, both countries have seen a steady expansion of the category of person eligible for euthanasia. In 2014, Belgium expanded its euthanasia law to include children of any age and now it looks likely to be the natural progression for the Netherlands too.

"Voting on this Act is not just about the free choice of a legal adult. New Zealand's law has already been determined to be discriminatory to 16 and 17 year olds by our Attorney General. I believe that if this binding referendum passes it will be just a matter of time before the End of Life Choice Act is expanded to include children under 18 - just as we have seen overseas. We must vote for a safer future for all New Zealanders" says Henoch Kloosterboer.

The NL Times said terminally-ill children between the ages of 1 and 12 will likely be granted access to euthanasia in the Netherlands where assisted dying procedures are already possible for infants up to one year old, and for children above 12 years old.

Barron’s reported that current laws would not need to be changed, but doctors would be exempted from prosecution for carrying out an approved euthanasia on an eligible child.

"Whilst proponents argue that there is no slippery slope and that overseas laws don’t change, this demonstrates it’s simply the application that needs to change" says Kloosterboer.

The Dutch parliament is set to discuss the matter again during a debate on Thursday, with government expected to implement the regulation within the next few months.