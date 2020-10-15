Police Ten 7 to feature investigation into death of Rotorua mother

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 08:10

Police investigating the death of Rotorua mother Melissa Jones will be releasing new information about the case on Police Ten 7 tonight.

Melissa, aged 25, was last seen in Rotorua on the weekend of 7-8 September 2019.

She was located deceased on the shorefront of Lake Rotorua six weeks later, on 18 October 2019.

Melissa’s death remains unexplained and Police need the public’s help to piece together her movements prior to her death.

To find out more about the police investigation, and how you can help, watch Police Ten 7 on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm tonight, or TVNZ 2 +1 at 8.30pm.

Information about the case will also be posted on the Police Ten 7, NZ Police and Bay of Plenty Police Facebook pages after the programme screens.

If you have any information which could assist the investigation team, please call the Police Ten 7 Information Line on 0800 107 4636.