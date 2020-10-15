Voting at MidCentral DHB facilities on Election Day

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 08:53

MidCentral DHB is working closely with the Electoral Commission to provide voting options for patients, staff and members of the public at MidCentral DHB sites on Election Day, Saturday 17 October.

Palmerston North Hospital’s Education Centre hall will be used as a polling site for public voting from 9am until 7pm on Election Day. The Education Centre is best accessed via public carpark C, directly left of Gate 11 on Ruahine Street. The Education Centre is to the left of this carpark, and signage will be up on the day to mark the location. Ramp access is available.

The education centre is circled in red in the map above. Public parking areas are indicated in orange.

MidCentral DHB General Manager of Quality and Innovation Judith Catherwood said MidCentral DHB had a responsibility to ensure patients had an opportunity to vote.

"We want our patients, visitors and staff to be supported in exercising their democratic right to vote. We have been working with the Electoral Commission to ensure that there are options available for anyone attending our facilities on Election Day."

Patients, whanau and staff at Palmerston North Hospital will be able to vote in person at the Education Centre on Election Day or at one of the many nearby polling sites. For Hospital patients too unwell to vote in person, whanau and support people are able to assist them with a takeaway vote, which involves the patient providing written permission for their voting pack to be collected by a nominated person from a polling site.

Ms Catherwood said assistance will be provided to inpatients who want to vote but who are unable to vote in person and who do not have whÄnau or a support person to help them obtain their voting pack. The Electoral Commission has made arrangements to assist patients to vote at the Horowhenua Health Centre.

Advanced votes can still be cast until Friday, 16 October. Locations for advanced voting around the MidCentral district can be found online at vote.nz/map. Further information about the General Election and the voting process is available at vote.nz.