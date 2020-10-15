Camberley mural a community effort - Council

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 09:47

A new mural on the Camberley changing rooms building at Kirkpatrick Park is bringing the birds of some of the suburb’s street names to life. Yesterday a community gathering was held to officially open and bless the mural painted by local artist JR The Free, and designed in tandem with Camberley School and the community.

Acting group manager community wellbeing and services Dennise Elers said the mural was supported through the allocation of a Creative Communities Grant with further support from Hastings District Council.

"We really wanted the community to be involved in the design and they came back with the fantastic idea of painting some of the birds that feature on the street names around Camberley."

Featured on the wall are a Huia, a Kotuku, a Tui and a Kiwi, set in front of a backdrop of hills and rivers.

Camberley School students joined community members, Hastings district councillors and other invited guests at the celebration event yesterday where waiata were sung and councillor Bayden Barber lead the karakia. Councillor and Great Communities sub-committee chair Eileen Lawson thanked the community and school for contributing to the art work.

"It’s a real reflection of the Camberley community and is the beginning of some fantastic things happening here."

Local resident Sally Maoate said she had lived in Camberley all her life and had seen the development of the park and community centre evolve over the years.

"I’ve always loved Camberley, out of which has come some very good people who have achieved wonderful things.

"When I look at this mural and see the birds in the air, it says to me you can do anything you want to - nothing can hold you back."