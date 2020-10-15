"Whaiao" - leading action to address sustainability issues - Otago Polytechnic

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 11:30

"Whaiao - Education for Sustainability Otago" will be officially launched at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, as part of day-long workshop that involves a broad range of partners joined by a common goal - to identify and address sustainability issues in our region.

Previously known as the Otago Regional Centre of Expertise on Education for Sustainable Development, Whaiao is literally translated as "daylight", or "letting the light in".

Like the landscape of the Otago region, the network of organisations involved in the initiative is both large and diverse: mana whenua, educators, students, researchers, non-profit agencies, local government leaders, businesses and community members.

Today’s Dunedin workshop includes: Mayors of Otago, KÄi Tahu, University of Otago, Otago Polytechnic, Otago Regional Council, Otago Chamber of Commerce, Naylor Love, Contact Energy, Queenstown Resort College, Untouched World Foundation, Tourism Industry Aotearoa, Wanaka Tourism, and many other businesses and groups, including several secondary schools.

These partners have been working under a United Nations University mandate since January 2020, when the Otago region was named a United Nations Regional Centre of Expertise (RCE) for Sustainability.

Suggested by Megan PÅtiki (Te RÅ«nanga o ÅtÄkou) and inspired by the creation narrative that was recorded by Matiaha Tiramorehu in the 1800s, the title Whaiao enshrines a vision of a strong yet agile organization that aims to identify and lead action to advance regional and global sustainability goals. Whaiao has established a bicultural framework that is a first for any RCE in the world. The partnership model with mana whenua offers great opportunities to provide leadership to other RCEs regarding effective partnership with indigenous partners and communities. "Collectively, we comprise more than 30 partner organisations - we are a group of people in a region facing potential climate change, water and tourism issues," says Dr Barry Law, Director of Whaiao - Education for Sustainability Otago.

"Whaiao is driven by local people wanting to work together for a sustainable future. We are collaborating to promote sustainability education, training, and public awareness," Dr Law says.

"We have collaborative partnerships and governance in place, and an ability to take action."