AC Baths plead for consideration after poo and spew incidents - council

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 12:18

AC Baths staff are pleading for the community to stay away if they are unwell and ensure swim nappies are appropriately used after a spate of 10 poo and spew incidents in eight days.

Business and operations manager Scott Attenborough said each time there was an incident, the pool in which it happened had to be closed, with all pool users having to leave the water. After each incident the pool needed to be drained, cleaned and refilled. This could take between three and 12 hours, depending on the pool and size of the incident.

"We are really trying to get the message out that precautions can be taken to minimise these incidents," he said. "All children aged three and under have to wear a fitting, secure swim nappy that properly contains any mess. If you or your child is feeling sick - please avoid coming to the pools, it can end very badly."

Mr Attenborough said the number of incidents in such a short period was unprecedented and there was no obvious reason as to why there had been such a cluster.

"Our reception staff have been making the guidelines clear to those coming into the AC Baths to minimise these incidents," he said. "But they just keep happening again and again, and it’s such an inconvenience for our other pool users."

There were also large sign boards that reminded people of their responsibilities, he said.

High quality and reasonably priced swim nappies were sold at the AC Baths reception, Mr Attenborough said.