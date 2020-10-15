Settled conditions are short-lived - MetService

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 13:36

MetService has a close eye on this weekend’s weather as the trend of changeable weather continues.

Snowfall dusted alpine roads overnight as a chilly southerly brought cold air across the country. MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree explains, "It’s not unusual to see snow at this time of year. However, the cold blast is definitely detracting from the warming trend we expect from spring."

Brisk southeasterlies hold steady today (Thursday), spelling a wet day for eastern regions. Heavy Rain Watches have been issued for Gisborne and the Wairoa District until this evening.

Sunshine will return warmth to many on Friday, but the next cold change looms. "We already have a number of Severe Weather Watches in place for strong northwest winds and heavy rain, and these are expected to be updated moving into the weekend," advises Crabtree.

To those heading to polling booths in the South Island on Saturday, Crabtree suggests keeping a jacket handy, as most places can expect wet weather. And for North Island voters? "Wellingtonians may need to wear their raincoats, but the rest of the North Island can expect dry weather," says Crabtree.

A weather system brewing in the Tasman approaches the country from Sunday, although there is uncertainty about when wet conditions will begin and who starts off the new working week with some rain.

Warm conditions are expected for the Bledisloe Cup match at 4pm Sunday in Auckland but there’s a possibility of scattered rain so be prepared and check the latest forecast on the day.