Favona Homicide: Police appeal for information about vehicle

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 13:45

Counties Manukau Police are asking for the public’s assistance as we continue to investigate the tragic death of 57-year-old Meliame Fisi’ihoi.

Mrs Fisi’ihoi was shot and killed in her home on Calthorp Close, Favona, on the 15th January this year.

A team of detectives have been working tirelessly on this investigation and Police is committed to finding those responsible.

Over many months of investigating, Police have canvassed and eliminated a number of vehicles identified from CCTV footage.

Enquiries to date have established that one particular vehicle is of interest to the investigation.

The vehicle is a black BMW 320i sedan and is a 2005 - 2009 model.

The vehicle is seen travelling from Favona Road onto James Fletcher Drive, past the intersection with Savill Drive in Mangere.

CCTV footage captured only minutes after the shooting of Mrs Fisi’ihoi, shows this vehicle travelling at speed towards Otahuhu.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright says Police are now seeking information from anyone who can assist in identifying this particular vehicle.

"I have no doubt there are people out there who will recognise this vehicle and know who was using it around the time of the homicide. I urge them to do the right thing, come forward now and contact the Counties Manukau Police."

"We do not have the registration number but the release of this still photo from the CCTV footage will be significant to people who know the vehicle.

This may also trigger the suspicions of others who know people connected to the vehicle," says Detective Senior Sergeant Bright.

"The team will not rest until we find those responsible for the senseless killing of a much loved mother."

Police encourage anyone with information relating to the shooting of Meliame Fisi’ihoi to contact Police on 105 or to provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A video is now available on the Counties Manukau Police Facebook page which shows the CCTV footage of the vehicle.