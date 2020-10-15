|
[ login or create an account ]
Yesterday was International Ewaste Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness on the importance of proper e-waste (electronic waste) management.
Here are a few articles which contribute to the purpose of this important day:
10 Things you might not now about E-waste
How buying second-hand can save your pocket, and the Planet
Dr Fix it!
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice