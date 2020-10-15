Mediaworks appoints Cam Wallace as next CEO

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 16:39

MediaWorks’ Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Cam Wallace as the media company’s next Chief Executive Officer, to lead the business through its next phase of growth.

Cam was previously Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Air New Zealand where he was responsible for driving profitable growth across the airline as well as delivering new market opportunities and growing strategic alliance partnerships. In the role he led a diverse portfolio including Commercial, Cargo, Marketing, Sales, Communications, Loyalty, Alliance and Customer Experience to name a few, with teams located in New Zealand and around the world.

Cam began with Air New Zealand in 2001 and during his time there he held a number of senior positions including Group General Manager New Zealand and Pacific Islands, General Manager Australia and Chief Commercial and Customer Officer.

MediaWorks Chairman, Jack Matthews, says Cam will bring the experience and fresh perspective required as the business focuses on growing its radio and outdoor platforms.

"The MediaWorks business is entering an exciting new phase. We are in a strong position to realise the combined power of our market leading radio and outdoor platforms and to focus on implementing key strategic initiatives to deliver long-term growth. We believe that Cam is the perfect fit for driving this agenda over the coming years with his proven record in delivering strong commercial performance and leading his people to best-in-class results."

Cam says there has never been a more exciting time to live and work in New Zealand and he is looking forward to joining the MediaWorks team.

"While it’s a change in industry for me, the overarching objectives are the same and I look forward to exploring and capitalising on the growth opportunities across radio and outdoor over the coming years. The most important component of any business is its culture and I’m passionate about driving an engaged and motivated workforce with a common purpose, I can’t wait to meet the team and get started."

Cam will take up the position of Chief Executive Officer in the New Year.