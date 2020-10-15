Stock up on water ahead of a potentially dry summer - TCDC

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 16:44

In our District we use an average of 13 million litres of water per day. In summer this can rise to 25 million litres per day - that's enough to fill 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The rain we’re having this week is a good reminder to start thinking about collecting rainwater ahead of another potentially long, dry summer.

So why not look at installing a water tank on your property for outside use? It’s perfect for cleaning the car and boat or keeping the flowers, vegetables and lawns alive.

The process is simple:

Find a spot on your property where you would like to place a tank.

Talk to a tank manufacturing company about colour, size, cost and delivery.

Discuss your plans and get the right advice on whether or not you need a building or resource consent. A building consent is not required if the tank meets the requirements for capacity and height-above-ground. For example, the NZ Building Act allows tanks not exceeding 35,000 litres not plumbed into a house as drinking water which is supported directly by ground to be installed 1.5metres from the boundary without building consent. Tanks supported on a structure have limits on size before they need consent. For more information click here.

We can help with information to make it easier and save costs - contact our Duty Planner on 07 868 0200.

Water restrictions will inevitably be in place again this summer so capture that spring rain off your roof and store it for those fast approaching hot summer days.

There are many retailers that sell rainwater tanks. Tanks less than 1,000 litres in size may be available from your local hardware store (example pictured right).

Larger tanks can be sourced from a specialist manufacturer - google ‘domestic water tanks’ for suppliers in your area.

Our friend's at Nelson City Council have some great tips and tricks on how to install your own rainwater tank which you can check out here.

For more information on collecting and using rainwater see smarterhomes.org.nz.

Do your bit to save water

Have your say on our Water Demand Strategy now.

We’re surrounded by water on the Coromandel and it’s easy to think of it as a resource that will never run out - but it does. There are a number of simple ways in which we can reduce water around the house:

Indoors

Fill the sink to wash vegetables and rinse dishes.

Turn the tap off while you are brushing your teeth.

Only use your dishwasher and washing machine when you have a full load.

Promote shorter showers and shallower baths

Use a bowl to scrub vegetables in the kitchen sink. You can pour the water on your plants.

Keep water in a covered jug in the fridge. It saves running the tap to get cold water.

If the toilet leaks or a tap drips, fix it right away.

Outside

If you have to water the garden, do it in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation.

Use a broom instead of the hose to clean paths and driveways.

Check taps, pipes, and connections regularly for possible leaks.

If you have rainwater storage, use this supply to water your garden or when you need to wash your car or boat.

When washing your car, boat, trailer, jet ski etc. limit the use of your hose to a quick spray at the beginning then wash using a bucket. A running hose can waste as much as 10 litres of water a minute.

Remind visitors and guests that our water supplies are limited.

Click here for more information on water conservation in our District.