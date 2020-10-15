'Biggest timeline of te reo Maori history launched'

|
The most comprehensive timeline of significant events in the history of te reo MÄori is now available online, tracing key milestones in the revitalisation of the language.
"Te reo MÄori is the first language of Aotearoa, and so this timeline is an important element in understanding our history and also for the Ministry to make available as a public resource," says ManatÅ« Taonga Chief Historian Neill Atkinson.
"The timeline includes more than 200 entries - from the printing of the first MÄori language books in the early 19th century to the MÄori language claim (WAI11) being brought before the Waitangi Tribunal in 1985, and right up to this year when 1 million people celebrated a te reo MÄori moment.
"Te reo MÄori has survived all sorts of ups and downs, and that’s because of the love MÄori have for their language. The timeline helps take us on the journey and encourages all New Zealanders to take up the wero, and keep growing the use."
The Te Mana o te reo MÄori timeline is accompanied by 24 biographies of key people and organisations that have played a part in this story, including Huirangi Waikerepuru, Cathy Dewes, Dame Naida Glavish, Piripi Walker, KÄterina Mataira and Richard Benton.
These features are part of the Te Mana o te reo MÄori web story, the latest resource produced as part of Te Tai Treaty Settlements stories.
