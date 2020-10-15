'Biggest timeline of te reo Maori history launched'

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 17:22

The most comprehensive timeline of significant events in the history of te reo MÄori is now available online, tracing key milestones in the revitalisation of the language.

"Te reo MÄori is the first language of Aotearoa, and so this timeline is an important element in understanding our history and also for the Ministry to make available as a public resource," says ManatÅ« Taonga Chief Historian Neill Atkinson.

"The timeline includes more than 200 entries - from the printing of the first MÄori language books in the early 19th century to the MÄori language claim (WAI11) being brought before the Waitangi Tribunal in 1985, and right up to this year when 1 million people celebrated a te reo MÄori moment.

"Te reo MÄori has survived all sorts of ups and downs, and that’s because of the love MÄori have for their language. The timeline helps take us on the journey and encourages all New Zealanders to take up the wero, and keep growing the use."

The Te Mana o te reo MÄori timeline is accompanied by 24 biographies of key people and organisations that have played a part in this story, including Huirangi Waikerepuru, Cathy Dewes, Dame Naida Glavish, Piripi Walker, KÄterina Mataira and Richard Benton.

These features are part of the Te Mana o te reo MÄori web story, the latest resource produced as part of Te Tai Treaty Settlements stories.