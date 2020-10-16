Bathurst 1000 is on! Here's the 3 day forecast for Mt Panorama - Weather Watch

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 07:37

The Bathurst 1000 is finally here and the forecast for inland New South Wales over the next few days sees showers in the area.

It means racing - across all 3 days - may well see a mixture of wet weather and dry weather, perhaps making for slightly more complicated racing.

Friday sees clouds increasing, mainly dry but the chance of a shower.

Saturday has a similar day - but showers likely turn to rain at night/overnight.

Sunday kicks off wet, with isolated thunderstorms before the big race. As the day wears on the latest forecast suggests skies clear slowly.

On Sunday for the big race the forecast has shifted around a little. It shows a band of rain in the area slowly moving northwards and clearing - but also a very small area of low pressure which could spark a couple of isolated showers after the main band of rain has moved on.

Temperatures are quite pleasant nearing the mid 20s, cooling off a little on Sunday to 19 degrees.

Either way - expect dry and wet spells at Mt Panorama this weekend.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 website: www.supercars.com/bathurst1000

WeatherWatch.co.nz