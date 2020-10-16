Police seeking witnesses to fatal Papakura crash

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 08:25

Police investigating a fatal crash in Papakura last week are asking for the public’s assistance.

At around 8:50pm on Monday 5 October 2020, two vehicles travelling on Karaka Road have collided near the intersection with Oira Road.

72-year-old Rachael Diane Stephens was tragically killed and our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with her family.

Four others, who were in the other vehicle, sustained moderate injuries but are expected to make a full recovery.

The Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit would like to speak with anyone who was travelling on Karaka Road and witnessed the crash.

We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who followed a large tractor in this area on the evening of the crash or who witnessed a small, grey vehicle travelling south through Drury without headlights on.

Witnesses can contact Constable Jeremy Popping at the Serious Crash Unit on 09 213 9147 or you can email him, at DL_CMSCU@police.govt.nz.