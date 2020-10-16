Two bodies found near Lake Taupo

|
Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley:
Police are making enquiries following two bodies found by a member of the public near Mere Road, Lake Taupo this morning just after 7am.
At this stage, Police are working to establish the identities of the bodies, and a post mortem examination will be conducted.
A scene guard will remain in place.
Police are conducting further enquiries as to the circumstances.
