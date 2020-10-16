Two bodies found near Lake Taupo

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 09:40

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley:

Police are making enquiries following two bodies found by a member of the public near Mere Road, Lake Taupo this morning just after 7am.

At this stage, Police are working to establish the identities of the bodies, and a post mortem examination will be conducted.

A scene guard will remain in place.

Police are conducting further enquiries as to the circumstances.