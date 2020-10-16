Retirement community infrastructure agreement a win-win - Council

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 10:18

The Far North District Council is hailing an infrastructure contributions agreement it has reached with the developer of a retirement community in Kerikeri as a win-win.

Arvida is developing a Living Well Community, which will include about 200 villas, at Hall Road in Kerikeri.

Yesterday, the Council and Arvida signed a private development agreement which confirm’s Arvida’s contribution to public infrastructure including:

Sewerage and water services

A significant upgrade of Hall Road, along with a new 2.1-metre-wide footpath and safety lighting

Walkways on esplanade strips

Financial contributions to public toilets in town.

Mayor John Carter says the Council is pleased to have reached agreement with Arvida after starting negotiations in February 2019. "I want to thank those staff who have represented the Council and community’s interests at the negotiating table. The agreement minimises the financial impact the development will have on ratepayers. It is also a fair and reasonable settlement in lieu of development contributions which the Council stopped officially collecting in 2015 due to slow growth. Overall, I consider this a win-win."

Mayor Carter says the new retirement community is a welcome addition to the district. "It addresses the need for retirement living options in Kerikeri and it frees up existing homes for new residents. I also commend Arvida’s commitment to transforming the ageing experience. Its Living Well Community model allows residents to live their best life and it supports full integration with the local community."

The development will also create many new jobs and business opportunities during and after construction. "Northland currently has the highest unemployment rate in the country, so it is great to hear that construction is progressing on the first 16 villas, which should be ready for residents early next year."