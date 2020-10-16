Kitchen fire prompts reminder to never leave cooking unattended - FENZ

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 12:24

A Tawa resident had a close call last night (Thursday 15 October) when their house filled with smoke after a pot caught fire when it was left unattended on the stove.

Volunteer firefighters rescued the resident and assisted them out of the house to safety.

Area Manager Dave Key says this is a timely reminder to make sure you never leave cooking unattended - even briefly.

"Fire is quick and can totally consume a room in just three minutes. If you need to leave the stove when cooking for any reason - to go bathroom, take a phone call or deal with the kids - make sure you switch it off until you get back," says Dave Key.

The fire also shows the importance of having working smoke alarms.

"The occupant was lucky their neighbour heard the smoke alarms and called 111 before the fire spread any further through the house," says Dave Key.

"It’s a simple fact that working smoke alarms save lives. So make sure you press the button and check yours."

More fire safety tips can be found at https://fireandemergency.nz/at-home/